Sep 18, 2021

Thanjavur: Air warriors go on cycle expedition

Sep 18,2021

Air warriors of the Air Force Station in Thanjavur district have undertaken a 700-km journey on bicycles between Thanjavur and Mahabalipuram, 65 km from here, to commemorate the golden jubilee celebrations of the victory in the war against Pakistan in 1971.

Air warriors assembled with their bicycles.
Sixteen air warriors began the trip on September 10 from Thanjavur and the journey was flagged off by Commander of the Air Force Station PA Shah, a Defence press release said. The warriors would cover Kumbakonam, Chidambaram, Puducherry, Mahabalipuram, and Velankanni before returning to Thanjavur on September 18 (Saturday), the release said.
