Thanjavur: Air warriors go on cycle expedition

Air warriors of the Air Force Station in Thanjavur district have undertaken a 700-km journey on bicycles between Thanjavur and Mahabalipuram, 65 km from here, to commemorate the golden jubilee celebrations of the victory in the war against Pakistan in 1971.
Chennai:
Sixteen air warriors began the trip on September 10 from Thanjavur and the journey was flagged off by Commander of the Air Force Station PA Shah, a Defence press release said. The warriors would cover Kumbakonam, Chidambaram, Puducherry, Mahabalipuram, and Velankanni before returning to Thanjavur on September 18 (Saturday), the release said.
Conversations