12 from six govt schools in Tirupur test positive

Tiruppur :

The students were all studying in government schools located in Vellakovi, Sevur, Pongalur, Pethapampatty and Elavampalayam in different parts of the district. Health Department officials said that infections were being reported only in a few numbers and there were no clusters. Samples have also been collected from more than 600 students and teachers, who were in contact with the infected persons for testing. Efforts were being taken to disinfect the classrooms and the school premises.