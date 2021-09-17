TN logs 1,669 COVID-19 cases,17 deaths

Chennai :

Recoveries were below new infections with 1,565 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,89,899, leaving 16,843 active infections, a health department bulletin said. Five districts contributed to the majority of infections - Coimbatore with 205, Chennai 196, Erode 132, Chengalpet 115 and Thanjavur 110, while the remaining were scattered across other districts.





Perambalur, Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi each logged below 10 cases while there were no fresh deaths in 25 districts.





A total of 1,56,804 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,49,88,345 till date.





Three of the deceased did not have co-morbidities or pre-existing illness, the release said.