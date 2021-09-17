Kodanad accused demand for inquiry through video conference

Coimbatore :

Four among the accused persons, Deepu, Satheeshan, Santhosh Sami, and Jithin Joy have made the request through a petition submitted by their advocates on Friday.





“As Covid cases are high in Kerala and due to security reasons, the inquiry should be held through video conference. If the inquiry is to be conducted physically then the police should inquire only in the presence of the advocates,” they claimed.





A gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard on 23 April 2017.