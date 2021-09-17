MNM chief Kamal Haasan to campaign extensively for rural local body polls

Chennai :

The MNM chief has already announced that his party will contest alone in the elections. It will be the first time the party will contesting in the local body polls after it was formed in 2018. The polls are slated for October 6 and October 9.

Kamal Haasan in a statement on Friday called upon the party cadres to contact the party district committee offices for being considered as party candidates in the elections.

Kamal Haasan said that for quick access, online application forms have also been created for the party cadres to register themselves in the party to be considered as candidates.

In the 2021 assembly elections, MNM contested in 154 seats in the assembly elections and 80 seats were allocated to its alliance partners, AISMK and IJK. The MNM secured a vote percentage of 2.52.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), an alliance partner of the AIADMK, has announced that the party would contest the rural local body polls alone creating a flutter in the political circles of Tamil Nadu.

The DMK has been wooing the PMK with the announcement of a memorial to be constructed at Villupuram, the stronghold of the community, at a cost of Rs 4 crore as a tribute to the 21 Vanniyar community people who were killed in police firing on September 17, 1987. AIADMK leader M.G. Ramachandran was the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Desiya Murpoku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) of actor turned politician Vijayakanth has also announced that they would contest the rural local body polls alone. The party in the 2021 assembly elections had an alliance with Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) but has served the relationship hence.