RMD predicts very heavy rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

“Due to atmospheric circulation and heat convection, a thunderstorm with heavy rain to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Salem, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Pudukkottai and Delta districts - Thanjavur, Thiurvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladathurai districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC).





“Meanwhile, coastal districts, and adjoining interior districts, South Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area to witness with a thunderstorm with moderate rain for the next 24 hours. Also, the rest of Tamil Nadu also to experience moderate rain for the next 48 hours,” he added.





As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Thunderstorm with light rain is likely to occur in some areas due to heat convection.





On Friday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded the maximum temperature which was 35.3 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 28.8 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





Meanwhile, various districts recorded the highest amount of rainfall on Thursday, including Tiruvarur and Kanyakumari received 5 cm of rainfall each, Nagapattinam received 4 cm, Cuddalore 3 cm, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Dindigul, Tiruchy and Madurai recorded 1 cm of rainfall each.