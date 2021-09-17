Old man succumbs to burns in Tirupattur

Vellore :

The incident occurred when Nandan a resident of Kadavalam near Ambur who was involved in a dispute over 3 cents land which according to sources was grabbed by some persons for which he was not paid and neither was he allotted land in a different area. As his various petitions to officials failed to have any effect he came to the Collectorate on Monday and set himself alight. Tirupattur Collector Amar Kuswaha and SP Balakrishnan rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries into the issue.