Thoothukudi: 2 workers killed in wall collapse

Madurai :

According to Thoothukudi District Fire Officer S Kumar, a total of 7 workers, mostly from North India, were engaged at the worksite when the incident occurred around 4 pm. While digging underground with an earthmover for the drain works, an old compound wall collapsed killing two workers on the spot and injuring two others. The deceased have been identified as L Parikal (21) and A Amith (24) of Mohali, in Jharkhand. Eight brigades are clearing the debris to remove the bodies of victims, Kumar said.