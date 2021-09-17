Teacher held for abusing girls in Kumbakonam

Thiruchirapalli :

It is said, since 2004, Sekar has been attempting to misbehave with the girl students and they have been complaining to the headmaster who used to warn him and get an apology from him. Meanwhile, after the reopening of school, Sekar continued to misbehave with Class 11 students and as many as 23 girls approached HM Vijaya and complained against Sekar. She, subsequently informed school secretary Velappan. “After inquiry, we confirmed the complaint was genuine and so we approached the police as the complaints to the education department officials had no impact,” he said.