2 children injured in stray dog bite in Tiruvaiyaru

Thiruchirapalli :

Residents of Karuppur village said stray dogs had attacked more than 40 goats, three cows and 30 hens and their complaints were in vain. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a stray dog chasing a goat, attacked Sushmitha (5). She sustained bite marks on her face and body and was rushed to Thanjavur Raja Mirasudar Government Hospital. On Thursday, Thennarasu (10) was attacked. Similarly, the stray dog attacked a senior citizen Kulanthai Velu (64).