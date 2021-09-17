MJK leader murder: 4 more arrested in Vaniyambadi

Police arrested four more persons in connection with the murder of former Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi leader Wasim Akram on Thursday. The arrested were identified as Mohammed Ali (30), Faizal Ahamed (28), Nayeeem Basha (28) and Yousuf Jamal (30) all from different areas of Vaniyambadi town.
Vellore:
They were arrested for helping the murderers by supplying them weapons and reconnoitering the area before the crime was committed. It may be recalled that two were arrested, six more surrendered before a Thanjavur court and the master mind of the murder Deal Imtiaz surrendered before Srivilliputtur court.
