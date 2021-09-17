Wild elephant found dead at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Coimbatore :

As it became dark, a post mortem was carried out on Thursday morning by a team of veterinarians. “The elephant is aged around 18 years and was found with attack injuries by a carnivore. Several parts of its body including a part of the trunk, tail and other parts were found scavenged,” said an official. Though the exact cause of its death could not be known, officials believe that the elephant might have got ill and was also attacked to death by a carnivore.