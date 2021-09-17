Minister Ponmudi explains condition for govt quota

Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi on Thursday reiterated that to claim 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation in the engineering admissions, the students should have continuously studied from Class 6 to Class 12 in government schools in the state.
Chennai:
He also said that government school students, who have failed to register in the engineering admission, will have more chance to enroll themselves. The Minister said accordingly, they should go to Student’s Facilitation Centre and register themselves and verify their certificates.
