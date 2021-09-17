‘Helicopter brothers’ case: HC denies bail for Akilandam

Chennai :

The state counsel raised objections when bail petitions filed by Akilandam alias Akila, wife of the prime accused MR Ganesh in the case and S Venkatesan, office assistant in the financial firm run by the ‘Helicopter brothers,’ including Ganesh and MR Swaminathan. The petitioners pleaded not guilty and sought the court to grant them bail.





The government counsel said Akilandam owned huge properties with investments to the tune of Rs 551 crore at Malaysia in her name and also held position as director in one of her companies in Dubai and Malaysia.





Justice B Pugalendhi, after hearing the arguments, said since the probe into 41 cases of cheating against the accused has been transferred to EOW from the district crime branch, the case is now of crucial importance. So, bail could not be granted to Akilandam as it would hinder the probe. However, the Judge granted bail for Venkatesan in the case.





The ‘Helicopter brothers’ were accused of swindling Rs 600 crore through the financial firm and Thanjavur District Crime Branch arrested them earlier.