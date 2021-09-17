Fri, Sep 17, 2021

TNCC forms 10 poll panels for 9 districts

Published: Sep 17,202107:09 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee has constituted district-wise election committees for the two-phase rural local body polls.

TNCC president KS Alagiri. File photo
TNCC president KS Alagiri. File photo
Chennai:
TNCC president KS Alagiri on Thursday announced the constitution of 10 committees for 9 districts. Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai and party working president K Jayakumar would be part of the committees for Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, respectively. MLAs A Munirathinam and Durai Chandrasekar would oversee poll works in Ranipet district, while MLAs S Vijayadharani and S Mangudi would supervise electioneering works in Tirupattur. MLAs JG Prince and JMH Asan Moulana have been appointed members of the team for Vellore district. Congress MP K Vishnuprasad would be a part of the team for Villupuram North district. MLAs Tirumagan Evera and R Radhakrishnan have been appointed members of the committee for Kallakurichi.

Another state Congress working president Mayura S Jayakumar and ex-MP Dhanushkodi Athithan would engage in electioneering works in Tenkasi and Tiruneveli respectively. Congress has constituted election committees a couple of days after the DMK high command advised its district heads to amicably settle seat sharing negotiations with allies locally in their respective districts.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations