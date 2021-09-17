TNCC forms 10 poll panels for 9 districts

Chennai :

TNCC president KS Alagiri on Thursday announced the constitution of 10 committees for 9 districts. Congress legislature party leader K Selvaperunthagai and party working president K Jayakumar would be part of the committees for Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, respectively. MLAs A Munirathinam and Durai Chandrasekar would oversee poll works in Ranipet district, while MLAs S Vijayadharani and S Mangudi would supervise electioneering works in Tirupattur. MLAs JG Prince and JMH Asan Moulana have been appointed members of the team for Vellore district. Congress MP K Vishnuprasad would be a part of the team for Villupuram North district. MLAs Tirumagan Evera and R Radhakrishnan have been appointed members of the committee for Kallakurichi.





Another state Congress working president Mayura S Jayakumar and ex-MP Dhanushkodi Athithan would engage in electioneering works in Tenkasi and Tiruneveli respectively. Congress has constituted election committees a couple of days after the DMK high command advised its district heads to amicably settle seat sharing negotiations with allies locally in their respective districts.