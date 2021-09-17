AIADMK terms raids cheap politics eyeing gains in LB poll

Chennai :

“This is just vendetta politics ahead of the local body polls and this is unjust to democracy. The ruling DMK is conducting raids only to bring disrepute to the AIADMK, so that they can polarise votes in favour of the DMK. But, the public are unhappy with the DMK government which had failed on NEET and other poll promises,” AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said in a statement.





Earlier, the police department, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, raided the residences of former minister and party treasurer SP Velumani and former transport minister MR Vijyabhaskar only to target the AIADMK leaders and stop them from electoral politics, they said.





Quoting the words of former chief minister CN Annadurai, the AIADMK leaders said that the DMK was resorting to cheap politics for gains in civic polls to nine districts.





This is a clear case of police excess and the AIADMK condemns the government for such politically motivated raids.





Further, people are waiting to vote against DMK leaders Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi. The AIADMK will not be cowed down and will continue its legal battle against the DMK government. The vote difference between the DMK and the AIADMK in the last Assembly polls is just three per cent. Not able to digest the popularity of the AIADMK, DMK is periodically involved in foisting cases against the AIADMK leaders, the statement said.





The AIADMK had completed preliminary meetings to conduct the civic polls and the party is ready to tackle the rival DMK, the statement added.