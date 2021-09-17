Finance Minister alleges corruption, flaws in Madurai Smart City projects

Madurai :

As per law, a special officer should have been deputed to oversee progress in achieving the mission, which should be discussed with the involvement of people’s representatives, including councillors and Mayor and holding review meeting at regular intervals. But, none of these activities happened until the end of AIADMK’s rule.





For instance, paver blocks and sand that existed on Chithirai Streets around Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple were replaced with stone blocks and such projects, which had not been designed properly with amenities for devotees and common public, were riddled with corruption. It’s certainly contrary to the notion of democracy and natural justice, Thiaga Rajan told reporters.





Moreover, the road along Vaigai banks were not properly laid. A financial audit by the state and Centre would be conducted to assess the quality of materials used in the projects. Further, he insisted on the need for amendments to the financial management and Chief Minister MK Stalin should create a new model, by categorising public financing, debt financing and infrastructure financing, he added.





During the previous regime, former chief minister J Jayalalithaa launched ‘Vision Tamil Nadu 2023.’ The scheme proposed balance sheet, capital raising and special purpose vehicle to take up more credit. But, even after seven years, the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Fund Management Corporation (TNIFMC), created by the erstwhile regime, have not even extended credit to a single project. He said the idea of creating TNIFMC was good, but the execution was even more important. To execute this task and serve better, people have given an opportunity to the DMK, he said.





He denied allegations of political vendetta on DVAC raids on residences of Opposition leaders and said such actions were aimed at teaching corrupt politicians a lesson.