AMMK going slow, Sasi holding cards close to chest

Chennai :

According to AMMK insiders, party general secretary TTV Dhinakaran was busy with his daughter marriage at Tiruvannamalai and the marriage was solemnised on Thursday. The wedding was attended by former AIADMK general secretary Sasikala and there was a good bonhomie between Sasikala and Dhinakaran, sources said.





While Sasikala is likely to adopt the wait and watch mode, Dhinakaran is likely to decide on a couple of days. The party has a presence in these districts. But, is yet to decide on alliance matters, sources said. There are about 27,000 posts to be filled and the AIADMK workers have started submitting their nominations with the local district authorities.





“September 22 will be the last date for filing nominations and the party will spell out its stand of whether contesting the polls are not and the issue will be sorted out before Saturday,” an AMMK party senior said.





According to TNSEC sources, nominations will be received between 10 am and 5 pm. Scrutiny of nominations will be on September 23 and the last date for withdrawal will be on September 25. Counting of votes will take place on October 12.