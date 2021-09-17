Annadhanam scheme to be introduced in all temples soon

Chennai :

Under this scheme, nearly 7,500 devotees in the three temples will be benefited. The scheme in subsequent phases will be extended to all other temples functioning under Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department across the state.





The scheme of providing annadhanam was implemented in 754 temples across the state, but for just one time a day. The scheme was successful during the lockdown period as 44 lakh food packets were distributed to people.





The scheme of providing annadhanam throughout the day was carried out in the Murugan Temple in Palani and Sri Ranganathar Temple in Srirangam. HR & CE Minister PK Sekar Babu, on September 4, announced in the Assembly that the scheme would be extended to the three temples. Keeping in line with the announcement Chief Minister Stalin launched the scheme in the three shrines on Thursday.





Stalin said that food would be provided from 8 am to 10 pm and the food has been certified by the FSSAI.