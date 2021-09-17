DMK govt will get NEET scrapped: Minister Duraimurugan

Chennai :

Interacting with the media after paying his respects to the family of Soundarya of Katpadi who committed suicide due to not having done well in the exam, he said the Centre has unleashed and the vicious devil (kodiya arakkan) and we do not know how many more lives it is going to consume.





He said the Union government did not heed the farmers’ agitation in New Delhi despite many farmers dying in the course of the agitation and wondered whether the government would be moved by NEET deaths in Tamil Nadu.





VCK warns of nationwide ‘Jallikattu-model’ protest





VCK Chief and MP Thol Thirumavalavan has warned of a nationwide protest on lines of Jallikattu protest if the President failed to give his nod to the Bill against NEET.





Consoling the parents of M Kanimozhi, a NEET aspirant who committed suicide in Ariyalur, Thirumavalavan said the BJP continue to ridicule the deaths of students. The VCK chief said the Bill against NEET was supported by all the parties. “If the President fails to allow the Bill, a protest on par with the Jallikattu protest would be organised,” he said.





Don’t politicise NEET, Vasan tells ruling DMK, alliesMeanwhile, TMC president GK Vasan on Thursday called upon the ruling party and its allies not to politicise NEET. “We should prevent confusion among the students as well as the parents on NEET. The ruling party and allies should desist from politicising the issue,” he said in Thanjavur.