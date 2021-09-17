Marking a surge, Tamil Nadu logs 1,693 new cases and 25 deaths

Chennai :

Coimbatore recorded the highest of 206 new cases, while Chennai reported 202. Chengalpattu saw a surge at 135 and Erode gad 134 cases. Tirupur reported 110 new cases and 108 cases were reported in Thanjavur.





The overall TPR stood at 1.1 per cent after 1,50,740 people were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday. The testing was increased to 1,53,205 on Thursday. The active cases in the State stood at 16,756.













As many as 25 more deaths were reported in the State, taking the total number of deaths due to 35,271.





After 1,548 more people being discharged from several hospitals across the State, the total recoveries touched 25,88,334.