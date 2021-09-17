Tamil Nadu forms panel to monitor implementation of reservation

Chennai :

“To ensure that reservation and social justice are followed in education, employment, promotion and appointments, a monitoring committee will be formed to keep track of violations and if any are found, it will be reported to the government,” said Chief Minister M K Stalin, in a press communique.





Tamil Nadu, which has been praised as the forerunner of social justice, has been implementing reservation since 1921 as the first GO was issued on September 16, 1921, by the Justice Party. The monitoring committee will comprise government officials and educationists as members and the detailed guidelines on functioning of the committee will be released soon, said Stalin. The Chief Minister also said that the first GO paved the way for the development of generations that followed and ensured that they get education and employment.