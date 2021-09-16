Baby boy sold to rich elderly couple in Tamil Nadu, rescued, parents summoned

A three-month-old boy, suspected to be bought by a childless couple was rescued by child welfare authorities in Salem on Thursday.
Coimbatore: Acting on a tip that a baby has been raised by a farmer couple from Mettudayarpalayam near Pethanaickenpalayam, officials rescued the baby.
The couple, 63-year-old man and the 55-year-old woman had claimed to receive the baby from their relative a month ago. An official, who did not wish to reveal their names, also said that the issue is under investigation to know if they had actually bought the baby.
“They claimed to have received the baby from one of their relative employed in Kerala. Hence, the Child Welfare Committee will issue summons to the parents of the baby to appear for an inquiry. Only then, if would be known if there was any irregularities,” said the official.
The official added that the couple is financially well off and decided to raise the baby as their heir.
“However, as a baby could be adopted only through proper channel, the baby has been rescued, produced before Child Welfare Committee officials and handed over to a children home. The baby is in good health,” the official added.
In a similar incident, the Salem police had rescued a barely three-week-old girl, which was sold by her father for Rs 1.15 lakh, a few months ago.
