DVAC raids 28 premises linked to former AIADMK Minister KC Veeramani

Chennai :

As per the FIR released by the DVAC, he had amassed Rs.28.7 crore worth illicit assets. Apparently, the former Minister’s assets’ value increased to Rs 30.61 crore from April 2016-March 2021.





Last month, sleuths from DVAC conducted searches at 60 premises in Chennai, Kancheepuram-Coimbatore on Tuesday in connection with a case of graft registered against former Local Administration Minister SP Velumani of the AIADMK. Houses of Velumani and his brother Anbarasan in Chennai and Coimbatore were also under DVAC scanner.





This is the third case that the DVAC has taken up against former AIADMK ministers. The DVAC had carried out raids at premises belonging to former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar in July after the agency registered a case against him, his wife and brother.





More details are awaited.