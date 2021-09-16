Nine arrested for murdering history-sheeter in Tiruchy

Thiruchirapalli :

The police registered a case against a few suspects, including the brother of anti-social Valakkai Vijay who was murdered by the gang led by Kishanth. The police also suspected the murder was a retaliation against the murder of Vijay. Upon a detailed investigation, the police arrested nine persons and they were identified as Aravind (27) brother of Vijay, Surendar (33) from Kuppankulam, Kattu Raja (20) from Thennur, Velu (24) of Thuvakudi, Manikandan (19) from Vamadam, Hameed (24) from Ariyamanglam, Venkatesh (29) from Ukkadai, Stephen (27) from Thideer Nagar and Surya (21) from Gandhi Market.