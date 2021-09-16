Constable recovers stolen car, arrests one after cinematic chase

Thiruchirapalli :

He has been undergoing treatment for injury sustained during the chase. On September 13, Velupandi (23), a resident from Ellis Nagar in Madurai along with his friend Venkatesh (25) hired a taxi at Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai to travel to Madurai. When the car passed Cheyyar, the duo had threatened the taxi driver and snatched away money at knife point and pushed him out of the car and escaped with it. The driver lodged a complaint and the information was passed on to all the police stations. On Wednesday afternoon, Prathap (30), a head constable working as driver for Pattukkottai DSP Sengamala Kannan found the particular car while he was returning home. Soon he chased the car on his bike. On sensing police chasing them, the duo stopped the car and tried to escape, but Prathap chased and caught hold of Velupandi while Venkatesh ran away. Subsequently, Prathap took Velupandi to the police station and recovered two mobile phones and cash of Rs 8,000 and the car.