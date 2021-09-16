Truckload of solar panels bound for Nellai detained for tax evasion

Madurai :

The goods in the container truck are worth Rs 6 crore. The solar panels laden truck was guarded by security personnel, sources said on Wednesday. P Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, while talking to reporters in Madurai, said the solar panel laden container truck was transporting from Mumbai to Tirunelveli. Further, the Minister said the detained goods would be released only when all tax dues were paid by the private firm dealing with solar power energy.