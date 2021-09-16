4, including AIADMK advocate, held for forging sub-inspector’s signature

Thiruchirapalli :

M Sangeetha (41), a resident from Coimbatore who lost her land document wanted to get a duplicate one from the Kinathukadavu Sub Registrar office and applied for a non-traceable certificate. The Register Office sent the certificate to Illuppur police station in Pudukkottai for verification. However, the signature of the Nagudy police station Sub Inspector Balamurugan was forged in the certificate. Subsequently, SI Balamurugan took the issue to SP Nisha Parthiban who ordered a probe. Police arrested Sangeetha P Manoharan (42) and P Rajendran (47) both from Coimbatore. Later, arrested D Babu (46), advocate.