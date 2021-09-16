35-yr-old car driver held for attempt to burn girlfriend alive in Ambur

Vellore :

Samiyullah of Nariampattu village near Ambur was involved in a relationship with a 27-year-old woman for quite some time. However, recently she refused to entertain his marriage request. On Tuesday, Samiyullah went to her house carrying diesel and petrol in two plastic cans. He barged into the house and demanded the girl to marry him. When she refused, he threatened to immolate both of them. As the girl failed to listen, Samiyullah poured petrol on her and tried to light a match. The woman slapping the match stick out of his hand rushed out screaming. The girl’s mother and neighbours caught Samiyullah and handed him over to the Umarabad police.