State issues GO for minor amendment in process for pensionary benefits

Chennai :

According to the GO, “when a government servant is required to retire, revert or cease to be on leave on attaining a specific age, the day on which he attains that age is reckoned as a non-working day and the government servant shall retire, revert or cease to be on the leave, with effect on and from that day.” The GO also states that the rule of leave extending beyond the date on which a government servant must retire shall not be treated as sanctioning an extension of service for the purpose or pensionary or contributory provident fund benefit or retention of lien.