Don’t kill self over NEET, appeals CPM

In a statement, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said that the tragic death of 15 students in Tamil Nadu has created a heart-wrenching tragedy as the Union government has inhumanely imposed NEET and destroyed the dream of students who wanted to become doctors.





He said that three students - Dhanush, from Salem, Kanimozhi, from Ariyalur district and Soundarya, from Vellore district, who wrote the NEET exam, have killed themselves due to fear of the test. He said that his party extends its condolences to the bereaved families of students.





