Mentally-challenged man kills mom in Kumbakonam

Chennai :

Saraswathi Ammal (70), a resident of Mathigettu near Kumbakonam, was staying with her youngest son Palani (36) after her husband Chandrasekaran died a few years ago. Her other six children got married and were living separately. Palani, who was a medical representative, met with an accident last year and sustained head injury after which he suffered from mental instability. However, Saraswathi Ammal continued to take care of him at their house.





In such a backdrop, on Tuesday night, Palani, as usual attempted to jump out of the house and Saraswathi Ammal prevented him. Palani, angered by this, reportedly grabbed a knife and stabbed his mother at various parts, including abdomen and neck. Saraswathi Ammal died due to heavy blood loss and Palani had spent the whole night with her body.





On Wednesday, Palani without realising that she had died, woke her up. As Saraswathi Ammal did not respond, he ran to his sister’s house nearby and asked his sister to wake her up. His sister grew suspicious after seeing blood stains on Palani’s shirt, ran to the house along with her husband and found Saraswathi Ammal lying dead in a pool of blood.





Patteeswaram police reached the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to Kumbakonam GH for post mortem. Palani was secured and was later sent for treatment to a mental care facility.