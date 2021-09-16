Study all accident spots, MORTH directs regional officers

Chennai :

“All implementing agencies of this Ministry has taken up the task of removal or rectification of all identified road accident blackspots from National Highways on priority which will save loss of precious human lives or resources. However, there are many road accidents spots on NHs observed by state police departments every year which are although not qualified to be declared as black spots as the number of fatal accidents/casualties at these locations are less, but these accident spots may be in the process of becoming vulnerable black spots,” the MORTH wrote in a letter to all the chief secretaries.





To prevent it, the Ministry said that it has decided to take proactive action by studying the reasons for accident or fatality for all such locations and to take up necessary engineering measures if so required with respective police station on a real-time basis. In case there are non-engineering reasons for the accidents or fatalities needing social attention, the letter stated that the analysis should be sent to concerned District Collectors and State Head of Traffic police.