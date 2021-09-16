Thu, Sep 16, 2021

Nominations for first phase begin in Ranipet, Tirupattur

Published: Sep 16,202107:06 AM

Four nominations for the post of village panchayat president and 120 nominations for the post of village panchayat ward member were filed on Day 1 on Wednesday, when the process began for phase 1 of rural civic polls scheduled for October 6.

Representative image.
Vellore:
Two nominations each were filed for the post of panchayat president in Tirupattur and Ranipet districts. Similarly, 32 nominations each were filed for the posts of village panchayat ward members in Tirupattur and Ranipet districts while 56 nominations were filed for the same post in Vellore district.
