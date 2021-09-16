Post Central observers for LB polls: EPS

Chennai :

In a communication to the SEC, Palaniswami said that the civic elections in the past had always witnessed large scale violence and rigging of votes leading to law and order problems.





Recalling the 2006 poll violence, Palaniswami urged the SEC to follow the guidelines of the Election Commission and adhere to the practice of appointing general observers, who were basically from other states or Central government offices. The appointment of poll nodal officers from outside Tamil Nadu would help the poll officials to conduct elections in a free and fair manner.





The appointment of such nodal officers would ensure absolute neutrality and this was the only way that all political parties could be held accountable for their conduct in the polls creating a level playing field, he said.





The AIADMK leader also demanded complete CCTV camera surveillance during the polling process and CRPF or CISF units deployment.





The AIADMK leader also alleged that the SEC has announced civic polls in a short notice and a two-phased schedule would only help the ruling party to misuse their official machinery.