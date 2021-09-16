No rift with AIADMK, going alone in civic polls respecting mood of cadre, says PMK

Chennai :

“In the party meeting held on Tuesday, a majority of the cadre wanted to contest in maximum seats in the upcoming civic polls and considering the mood of the party men it was decided to go it alone in civic polls. Soon after, various speculations started doing the rounds claiming there is a rift between the two parties which is not true. We are still in a good terms with the AIADMK,” said Balu addressing the reporters on Wednesday.





There were reports that Ramadoss was unhappy with the AIADMK and had criticised that the AIADMK leadership could not control its own party men. Reacting to the reports, Jayakumar said that the AIADMK has nothing to lose due to PMK’s exit and also criticised Ramadoss claiming that AIADMK knew, who influenced the decision. When comments of Jayakumar were referred to, Balu replied that in the meeting held on Tuesday no comments were passed about AIADMK or the previous state government. Jayakumar being a senior leader should not speak based on speculative reports, the PMK leader said.





He also said that the decision to contest alone was taken based on time factor as there was no sufficient time to hold alliance talks and also added that the PMK continued to be in the NDA.





When asked whether PMK was still part of AIADMK alliance, Balu replied that PMK was only contesting alone in the local body elections and his party continued to be in AIADMK-BJP alliance.