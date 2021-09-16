Ensure landslide win in civic polls, Stalin exhorts cadre

Chennai :

Speaking at the party’s annual Mupperum Vizha celebrations organised in commemoration of Periyar and Anna’s birthday besides the party’s founding day, Stalin referred to the various announcements made by his Ministers in the just concluded Assembly session and said, “I will review the progress of every announcement made in each department twice a month. It is my duty to take the schemes to the people.”





Describing the ensuing civic polls as responsibilities ahead of them, he said, “We should win them. We won 60 to 70 per cent of the seats in the civic polls even while in the Opposition. Now we are in power. We should win 100 per cent of the seats.”





“It is not sufficient if I just issue orders from Fort St George. We should wrest control of all the (remaining) seats to ensure that the schemes we order from the Fort reach the nook and cranny of the state,” Stalin said, asking his cadre to prepare the ground to permanently remain in power.





Listing out the various schemes implemented since the party returned to power in May last, Stalin said that if we can do so much in four months, just think of the schemes the regime could implement in the coming days.





“A new dawn will begin in every department at the end of every month. Saving people from coronavirus is the biggest achievement. We will fulfill all the promises we made,” the Chief Minister said, after presenting Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar, Paavendar and Perasiriyar awards to Misa P Mathivanan, Theni L Mookaiah, Gummidipoondi K Venu, Vasuki Ramanan and PM Mubarak.





He also released the book “Murasoli - Sila Ninavalaigal (Some memories)” authored by ‘Murasoli’ Selvam, the former editor of DMK party organ ‘Murasoli.’





DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, principal secretary KN Nehru and senior leaders of the party also participated in the function.