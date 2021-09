Change in express train schedule

Chennai :

Train no 02711 Vijayawada-Dr MGR Chennai Central Pinakini Superfast Special train and the return train (no 02712) of September 21 would be partially cancelled between Chennai Central and Gudur.





Train 06627 Chennai Central-Mangaluru Central West Coast Superfast Special train on September 21 and 28 would be partially cancelled between Chennai Central and Jolarpettai.





Train 02606 Karaikkudi-Chennai Egmore Superfast Special train and train no 02635 Chennai Egmore-Madurai Superfast Special train on September 22 and 29 would be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Chengalpattu.





Train 02636 Madurai-Chennai Egmore Superfast Special train and 02605 Chennai Egmore-Karaikkudi Superfast Special train on September 22 and 29 would be partially cancelled between Chennai Egmore and Villupuram. Puducherry-New Delhi Superfast Weekly Express (04071) on September 22 and 29 will skip the stoppage at Chennai Egmore and instead have a stoppage at Perambur.