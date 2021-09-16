As NEET fear takes lives, State opens helpline for counselling

Chennai :

“The psychiatric counsellors will contact and interact with students who appeared for NEET, where the latter can discuss about their fear or depression over their performance in the exam. The National Health Mission (NHM), DMS and DME has sent 12 types of content to the counselling team,” said the Minister.





The counsellors would take the students’ approval before speaking to them, said Subramanian, adding that parents may also speak to the counselling team on how to instill confidence in the children. “Two of the three students I spoke to said they were worried because the paper was difficult, but one student was happy as he wrote it well. The helpline was launched at all 38 districts to overcome exam fear,” he added.









Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspects the facility on Wednesday









They have planned to operate the counselling helpline for 10 – 15 days. But, even if it takes more than that, all the NEET aspirants would be given counselling, Subramanian said, adding that priority was given to students who have attempted the exam more than once.





The Health Minister added that the next mega vaccination camp has been postponed to Sunday.





“The second mega vaccination camp was planned to be conducted on Friday. But it has been postponed to Sunday (September 19), as the State has only 17 lakh of vaccines in stock. We have urged the Union government to send more stock to hold the camp. Last time, many sites faced shortage by noon. To avoid such a situation, more vaccines doses will be distributed,” said Subramanian.