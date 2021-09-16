Reopening of lower classes to be discussed on Sept 30

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters during a function to distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Thiruverumbur on Wednesday, the Minister said, “A few CEOs even suggested opening only classes 6 to 8 while a few others suggested opening all the classes. We have compiled all the suggestions and will send them to the Chief Minister’s Office for discussion during the meeting.”





Mahesh added that the department would strictly follow the instructions and opinions of the medical experts and the health officials. “Reopening of schools for lower classes would be discussed during the COVID-19 lockdown review meeting scheduled on September 30. Chief Minister MK Stalin would take the final decision,” he said.





The Minister assured that the problems in free bus passes for the school students would soon be sorted out.





Earlier, he distributed welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 35.31 lakh to 88 beneficiaries from Tiruverumbuir constituency, and assured that government benefits would be given to all eligible beneficiaries. He added that the Chief Minister was particular about sorting out problems raised in the Assembly by all MLAs irrespective of the party and has asked the Ministers to work for the people, not only for those who voted for the party.