‘COVID violation cases push TN crime graph up’

New Delhi :

NCRB data on Tamil Nadu showed that IPC and Special Local Law cases had gone up from 4.55 lakh in 2019 to 13.77 in 2020 topping the rate of cognizable crime chart among States with a score of 1,808.





In Chennai too, the number went up from 71,994 to 1,68,450 in the year 2020, hitting a crime rate of 1,937, highest among other cities in the country. However TN police officers noted that the sudden jump was due to a large number of cases booked against lockdown violations during the pandemic.









Source: National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)





There were 7.39 lakh cases of COVID violations registered in TN in 2020, a senior officer noted, and it contributed more than 50% of the total cases.