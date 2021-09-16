Now, DMDK to go it alone in civic polls

Chennai :

DMDK founder Vijayakant, in a statement, said that the party functionaries and party cadres who are interested to contest in the election can obtain the application forms from the respective party headquarters in the concerned districts from 10 am on Thursday and Friday and can submit the forms in the offices. Persons contesting for the post of district panchayat council member should pay Rs 4,000 for obtaining application forms and those contesting for the post of panchayat union council members should pay Rs 2,000.