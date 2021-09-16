City case surge continues, TPR reaches 1.1 pc

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,658 new cases, the highest in nearly a month, and also notified 29 deaths. Chennai added 226 cases, going up by 41 in just two days, show data from the State Health Department. The nearly 15 per cent jump on Tuesday also reflected in the rise in the city’s test positivity rate to 1.1 per cent. Coimbatore reported 224 new cases, followed by Erode (130) and Chengalpattu (126). The overall TPR remained at 1 per cent, while it was 2.7 per cent in Thanjavur, 1.7 per cent in Coimbatore, and 1.6 per cent at Tiruvarur and The Nilgiris. A total of 1,50,740 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,46,77,820.





Recoveries were less when compared to the new infections with 1,542 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours.