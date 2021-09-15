Don't take any extreme decision: Stalin's request to students following NEET suicides

Chennai :

Following the demise of yet another NEET aspirant from Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin took to Twitter on Wednesday and posted a video, where he appealed to students not to take any extreme decisions fearing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). He also requested parents not to stress their wards but to encourage them to face life’s problems boldly.





Promising that the DMK-led government will continue its battle against NEET, he expressed how heartbroken he was after seeing students ending their lives.





It is to be noted that Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Wednesday inaugurated 104 health information helpline at the DMS campus - a 24-hour helpline for students who aspire to take the NEET.





The counselling session is for nearly 1.12 students who wrote the test across the State.





Today, yet another medical aspirant died by suicide in Vellore. The 17-year-old girl, Soundarya, took the extreme decision fearing that she might not clear the test as she didn't perform well.





On Tuesday, a student named Kanimozhi from Thularankurichi village in Ariyalur killed herself after appearing for the test. The student had scored 562 for 600 in Class 12 exams.





Kanimozhi was said to be upset ever since she appeared for the test that was held recently.





It can be recalled that another NEET aspirant, Dhanush, from Koozhiyoor village near Mettur in Salem killed himself while preparing for the test.