Additional restrictions announced in Coimbatore for Covid control

Chennai :

As per the latest announcement, the additional restrictions will be followed for 15 more days.





It was also announced that theatres, parks and malls in the district will remain closed on Sundays.

Shops other than the ones selling essentials such as dairy, vegetable and grocery are prohibited from operating on Sundays.





Meanwhile, The Tamil Nadu government is taking drastic measures to control the spread of the coronavirus in the State.





The government insists that everyone over the age of 18 years must be vaccinated with 2 doses to prevent the spread of the third wave of the corona virus. It also runs vaccination camps.





The 4 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines allotted to Tamil Nadu arrived in Chennai on an Indigo Airlines flight at 12 noon today from the Central Drug Depot in Pune, Maharashtra.