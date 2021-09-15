Property of Sasikala’s relative Sudhakaran worth Rs 30 crore attached under benami law by taxmen

Chennai :

Income tax department on Wednesday attached 21.2 acres of property worth Rs 30 crore of Sasikala’s relative VN Sudhakaran under the Benami transactions act.





Last week, the Income-Tax Department attached another sprawling property on OMR belonging to VK Sasikala.





The property, a farm house located on over 25 acres of land at Payyanur, once belonged to noted film music director Gangai Amaran which he was allegedly forced to sell to Sasikala in 1994.





More details are awaited.