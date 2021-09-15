Another medical aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Vellore over fear of failing in NEET

Chennai :

Trigger Warning: The following content may cause emotional distress





In what has come as yet another shocker, yet another medical aspirant died by suicide in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore on Wednesday. The 17-year-old Soundarya took the extreme decision fearing that she might not clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) as didn't perform well.





Apparently, the girl was depressed for the past few days for not performing well in the exams. According to reports, she hung herself using a curtain when no one was at home.





This is the third suicide reported in connection with the NEET exams in Tamil Nadu in September this year.





This is the third suicide reported in connection with the NEET exams in Tamil Nadu in

September this year.





Yesterday, a student named Kanimozhi from Thularankurichi village in Ariyalur killed herself after appearing for the NEET. The student had scored 562 for 600 in Class 12 exams.





Kanimozhi was said to be upset ever since she appeared for the NEET exam that was held recently. The student had scored 562 for 600 in Class 12 exams.





It can be recalled that another NEET aspirant, Dhanush from Koozhiyoor village near Mettur in Salem killed himself while preparing for NEET.





Meanwhile, the State government on Monday adopted a Bill to exempt TN from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and provide admission to UG courses in medicine, dentistry, Indian medicine and Homeopathy based on Class 12 marks.