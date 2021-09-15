Tamil Nadu brings more jabs amidst a rise of possible third wave

Chennai airport officials receive packed vaccine that was air traveled from Pune and Hyderabad

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu government is taking drastic measures to control the spread of the coronavirus in the State.





The government insists that everyone over the age of 18 years must be vaccinated with 2 doses to prevent the spread of the third wave of the corona virus. It also runs vaccination camps.





The 4 lakh doses of Covishield vaccines allotted to Tamil Nadu arrived in Chennai on an Indigo Airlines flight at 12 noon today from the Central Drug Depot in Pune, Maharashtra.





Similarly, 1,32,250 doses of Covaxin arrived in Chennai in 27 packets from Hyderabad.





Chennai airport officials handed them over to the Tamil Nadu People's Welfare Department officials.