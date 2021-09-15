TNEA counselling begins on a bright note, students under special categories participate

Chennai :

As the Higher Education Department had introduced a horizontal reservation of 7.5% in professional courses for the students in State-run schools, 15,161 eligible students, who had studied in the government schools from Class 6 to Class 12 continuously, have participated.





In addition, differently-abled students, ward of ex-servicemen and eminent sportsperson, who also falls under the special category, will be participating in the counselling, which will be conducted till September 24 as per the tentative schedule released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE).





A senior official from DOTE told DT Next that as many as 15,161 government school students will be competing in the counselling to get their 7% horizontal quota according to the merit list. "Of the total, 11,390 could avail the quota," he said. "As only 1,39,033 against the available engineering seats of 1,51,870 in 440 colleges, all the students in government schools will get their chance," he added.





Similarly, the official said 20 differently-abled students, who were enrolled and studied in government schools, will also get engineering seats.





Stating that this year the counselling will be held in five phases, he said "along with government school students, differently-abled candidates (general category under special reservation), ward of ex-servicemen and eminent sportsperson will also participate in the first round of counselling".





The official further said that counselling for students falling in the general category will begin from September 27 to October 17. "After completion of counselling for general category students, the supplementary counselling will start from October 19 to October 23," he said.





Explaining the entire counselling procedure for all category students, the official said during counselling students would make an initial deposit besides exercising the choices of institutions and branches. "After this procedure, publication of tentative allotment will be notified," he said. The final allotment would be published according to the student's choice later.