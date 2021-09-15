TNEA rank list out, 13 students score full cut-off marks

Chennai :

Of the total 1,74,930 enrolled candidates, 1,36,973 figured in the rank list, which was prepared by the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE).





After the State government introduced 7.5% reservation in professional courses for government school students, 15,161 eligible aspirants featured in the rank list. Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi said that in this academic year, around 440 colleges were included in engineering counselling and 1,51,870 seats are available. “Hence 11,390 government students will get seats through the quota,” he added. A total of eight students from government schools secured above 197 aggregate marks. The Minister said this year there would be five rounds of online counselling as against last year’s single session. Similarly, of the 20 applicants falling under the differently-abled category, two scored over 170 aggregate marks.





Higher Education Secretary D Karthikeyan said in cases where more than one student secured the same marks in the common merit list, the inter-se-merit among the candidate would be determined by taking into account percentage of marks in a different subject. According to him, for those who got the same total marks, the rank list will be prepared with marks scored in Mathematics. If even that is same, next would be Physics marks. The third one would be an optional subject, selected by the students. Further, percentage of total marks in the qualifying exams will be considered as the fourth option and the fifth choice would be Class 10 marks. The sixth option would be calculated as per candidates’ birth date.